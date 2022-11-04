Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from Nov 15

Banks across the country will remain open from 10 am to 5pm daily. The new timings will come into effect from 15 November.

At the same time, bank transaction hours have been fixed from 10am to 3:30pm.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular on Thursday (3 November) in this regard announcing the new banking hours Banks will remain on Friday and Saturday as weekly public holiday.

On 31 October, the government however announced to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 9am to 4pm daily. The new office hours will come into effect from 15 November.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (31 October).

"Office schedule of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions has been rescheduled," Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam said after the meeting.

"As winter is coming, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies in the country will run from 9 am to 4 pm from 15 November until further instructions," he added.

He, however, said that the Supreme Court and Bangladesh Bank will set the office hours of their respective organisations.

Earlier on 22 August, the government decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity as power supply was falling short.











