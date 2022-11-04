Video
AWS Outposts rack now available in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

AWS Outposts rack can now be shipped and installed at data centers and on-premises locations in Bangladesh.
AWS Outposts rack, a part of the AWS Outposts family, is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center or co-location space for a truly consistent hybrid experience.
AWS Outposts rack is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, and migration of applications with local system interdependencies. Outposts rack can also help meet data residency requirements, says a press release.
With the availability of Outposts rack in Bangladesh, one can use AWS services to run one's workloads and data in the clines' country on-premises facilities and connect to theirnearest AWS Region for management and operations.
To learn more about Outposts rack, one can read the product overview and user guide. For the most updated list of AWS Regions where Outposts rack is supported, check out the Outposts rack FAQs page.
"We are excited to bring AWS Outposts rack to customers in Bangladesh, which allows our local customers to focus on developing offerings that enhance customer experiences, and improve business performance, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us," said Puneet Chandok, president of Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia at AISPL.


