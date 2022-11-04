Video
Home Business

Stocks rise on fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Thursday as investors took fresh stakes.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE  rose 22 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 6,410. The DS30, the blue-chip index, was up 0.39 per cent to 2,252 while the DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, advanced 0.13 per cent to 1,401.
Turnover at the DSE crossed Tk 1,500 crore on the day  after a month as optimistic investors were in a buying mood.
On the DSE, 84 securities advanced, 82 declined and 202 did not see any movement.
Turnover, one of the important indicators of the market, increased 3 per cent to Tk 1,512 crore.
Orion Pharmaceuticals topped the gainers' list, advancing 9.95 per cent. Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Navana Pharmaceuticals, Pragati Life Insurance, and Sunlife Insurance also rocketed more than 9 per cent.
The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, gained 140 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 18,945.
Of the issues that traded on the bourse in the port city, 81 advanced, 53 declined, and 117 did not show any price movement.


