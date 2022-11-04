Video
After ACU payment forex reserves to slide to 34b on Monday

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The country's reserve will stand at around $34 billion after $1.32 billion payment to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) on Monday next week, according to central bank sources.
Though both the overall import from the Asian countries have been declining since July, according to the central bank data, it fails to put a break on the downturn of the forex reserve - a major economic indicator for a nation.
The country's foreign currency reserve still remains under strain mainly due to dollar sales by the central bank for essential imports.
The ACU payment gateway covers monetary transactions by its member countries for regional imports. The bills are cleared every two months. The $1.32 billion ACU bill Bangladesh will pay on Monday is for regional imports for September-October period this year.
The ACU import bill for the May-June period was $1.96 billion, which dropped to $1.75 billion in the July-August period, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The reserve stood at $35.72 billion on Wednesday after the central bank sold $17 million to state-owned banks for public imports.
The central bank has been selling dollar from reserve to stabilise the market. It sold $5.14 billion from reserves in four months of the current fiscal as the dollar sales from the reserve in FY22 totaled at record level of $7.67 billion.
The Bangladesh Bank in FY21 bought around $8 billion from banks due to low imports and high remittance inflows amid the pandemic.
At the beginning of the current fiscal year, remittance inflow fast-depleted to bring down reserves. In the first two months of FY23, Bangladesh received more than $4 billion in remittances.
But the remittance flow stumbled subsequently following the uniform dollar rate in September. The country received $1.52 billion remittance in October, which is lowest in the past eight months. Exports have been facing a downturn in September-October of the past two months.
Amid the ongoing dollar crisis, the country's exports have also been declining for the past two months. Exporters fetched $4.35 billion in October, which was 7.85 percent low year-on-year, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh said the decline in remittances and export earnings in the last two months appear to be a major concern for the economy. "The central bank sold more than $5 billion in the last four months. How much will it sell in upcoming months is the question to stabilize the market"
"The government should take the $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. Otherwise, the reserve will be at $22 billion - a red-line for any nation," added the economist.
A senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said the central bank is no longer selling dollars from the reserve to private banks. They are selling it only to state-owned banks for essential imports.
Due to the dollar crunch, banks have reduced settlements of Letter of Credits (LCs) for imports. Commercial LC openings fell by 31.16 percent in September this year compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to central bank sources.


