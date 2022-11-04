

Pulse Tech wins BASIS National ICT awards

The renowned Health Tech Startup Pulse Tech Ltd running their operation in Bangladesh, won the award in Retail and Distribution category with their 'Medicart' (Medicine Ecommerce) application and received the Merit award in the Startup category with their 'Medbox' (B2B Commerce) application.

In the event, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP was the chief gust and ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam PAA and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Md. Jashim Uddin were special gusts.

Pulse Tech Ltd are operating a one-of-a-kind Medicine Supply Chain ecosystem here in Bangladesh. Through their 360-degree solution, they cover the entire distribution process from pharmaceutical companies to pharmacies to end users.

Here, Medicart is a Hyper-Local model Online Pharmacy Ecommerce. Where consumers can buy healthcare products which we deliver through the nearest local pharmacies using their pharmacy POS name MediPOS.

And Medbox Solution plays the role as a wholesale distributor for Pharmaceutical companies. They help neighbourhood pharmacies to build, manage and grow their businesses by providing easy access to B2B Medicine sourcing, last-mile logistics, digital credit.











