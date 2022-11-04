

TK Group launches Super Board Doors

Under the flagship brand of Super Board, the company manufactured doors and UPVc doors those will reach top of the minds of commoners, as officials expected, says a press release.

Super Board Doors' product portfolio includes - Signature uPVC Door, Executive UPVC Door, Radix uPVC Door, Ideal uPVC Door, Impulse uPVC Door, Smile uPVC Door, Dynamic Flash Door, Glamor Design Door, Unique HPL Door and Grade Wooden Door.

TK Group Director Mustafa Haider recently unveiled the new logo of Super Board Doors at a function at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Adviser Mahfuzur Rahaman, Director (Production & Technical) Khurshed Alam, Director (Marketing) Mohammad Mofassel Haque,

Director (Finance and Operations) Shafiul Athar Taslim and Chief Administrative Officer Col (retd.) Almas Raisul Ghani,Head of Business Mohammad Nurun Nabi were among other high officials, present on the occasion.



















