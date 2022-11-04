MBL distributes loan among trained entrepreneurs

Video
Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) distributed loan among entrepreneurs at a ceremony arranged at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Dhaka recently after conducting a month-long training course at Khulna under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) tranche-3 Project of Bangladesh Bank, says a press release.
Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of BB and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Direcor and CEO of Mercantile Bank handed over the dummy cheques to the trained entrepreneurs.
Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Executive Director, SEIP Project, BB, Senior officials of BB and Ministry of Finance, Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, SVP and Head of SME, Md Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md. Rezaul Islam, FAVP of MBL were also present in the ceremony.


