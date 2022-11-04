Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia, Europe join Wall Street plunge as Powell wrecks Fed pivot hopes

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

HONG KONG, Nov 3: Asian and European markets sank Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and boss Jerome Powell suggested they would go higher than expected, blowing a hole in hopes for a more dovish pivot in its fight against inflation.
Equities have rallied for more than a week on speculation the US central bank would join others in tamping down its monetary-tightening campaign as the economy showed signs of slowing.
On Wednesday, the bank unveiled a fourth straight 75 basis-point increase -- the sixth hike this year -- and opened the door to a smaller increase at future meetings, giving a boost to Wall Street.
But Powell soon after sent traders scattering when he told a news conference that while it would be appropriate to lessen the size of the hikes, "incoming data since our last meeting suggests that ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected".
He added that "we still have some ways" until borrowing costs were at the necessary level and that it "is very premature to be thinking about pausing".
And while there is a building fear that the increasingly tight monetary conditions will send the world's top economy into a recession, the Fed boss said it would take time for the effects of the measures to kick in.
"The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," he warned. "We will stay the course, until the job is done."
Investors now expect rates to top out at more than five percent, compared with four percent currently.
The comments hammered the narrative that had supported stocks, sending Wall Street's three main indexes tanking -- led by rate-sensitive tech giants -- and pushing the dollar up against its peers.
"Every time the market gets a little bit of dovish hope, it gets smacked on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper," Scott Rundell of Mutual Ltd said. "There's a lot of volatility still ahead."
Hong Kong led the losses as the city's central bank hiked rates in line with the Fed, owing to their policy link via the dollar peg.
Traders gave back a chunk of the previous two days' gains, which came on the back of speculation China was planning to roll back some of its painful zero-Covid policies. Adding to the selling was confirmation from Beijing's health authority that it intended to stick to the strategy.
Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Taipei and Manila were also well in the red. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.
London, Paris and Frankfurt extended the losses.
The release Friday of US jobs figures will give another insight into the state of the economy and particularly the labour market, which has remained resilient in the face of decades-high inflation and rising rates.
As the Fed is basing its moves on data, a strong reading could give officials room to continue lifting.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj
Banking Event
MBL opens Matikata and Panchagarh uposhakhas
Bengal Commercial Bank holds its Q3 business review meeting
Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from Nov 15
AWS Outposts rack now available in Bangladesh
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
NBR counting losses for rampant tax evasion


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft