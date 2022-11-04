Business Events

Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam along with Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd General Manager (Sales) Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Azad Rahman, and Smart ICT World Managing Director Omar Faruk, inaugurating Sony-Smart flagship showroom at the first floor of 96 HK Tower on Bypass road in Laksam recently. Sony-Smart under the 'Sony-Smart World Cup Fever 2022' offer, has been offering attractive price and gift in the purchase of all Sony-Smart products.