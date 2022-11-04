Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Brazil moves closer to China corn exports as Beijing okays traders

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Nov 3: Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of corn to the world's second-largest economy.
The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United States, the world's top corn supplier. China relied on the United States and Ukraine for most of its corn supplies but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted exports.
"It is a good alternative for Brazil, having (more) markets to send products to," said Glauco Bertoldo, an inspections director for vegetable products at Brazil's agriculture ministry.
He said in an interview the list of approved Brazilian facilities that can export corn to China may be updated to include more units in coming weeks.
The new list on the website of China's General Administration of Customs included 136 corn export facilities, including facilities owned by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Bunge Ltd, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and Cofco International.
Cofco declined to comment. Other exporters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Once China starts buying corn from Brazil, traditional Brazilian corn importers such as Spain and Egypt could shift some of their purchases to the United States.
"There will probably be some horse trading. But China is going to end up buying more corn from South America and less from the United States," said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.
Small Chinese imports from Brazil may begin soon, but larger shipments are not expected until the next harvest begins in early 2023, he added.
Beijing and Brasilia had signed a protocol for exporting corn from Brazil to China in 2014 but little trade had happened due to complex inspection requirements.
The countries agreed to a revised protocol during talks in May, just months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
China customs also published a list of 14 Brazilian facilities approved to export soymeal to the country, including those owned by Bunge Ltd and Olam , according to a document posted on customs website.
Olam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj
Banking Event
MBL opens Matikata and Panchagarh uposhakhas
Bengal Commercial Bank holds its Q3 business review meeting
Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from Nov 15
AWS Outposts rack now available in Bangladesh
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
NBR counting losses for rampant tax evasion


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft