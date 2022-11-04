

3-day Lift and Escalator Expo 2022 begins

The only exhibition on elevators and escalators in Bangladesh is to be concluded tomorrow (Saturday) remain open from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm every day for all visitors.

At the opening ceremony, Engineer Enamul Haque, Member of Parliament (MP) was the chief guest and Urban Planner Architect Md Iqbal Habib was present as guest of honour.

Emdadur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Elevator, Escalator and Lift Importer Association (BEELIA), and Saiful Alam Ujjal, General Secretary of the organization were present as special guests.

"Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022" is an international standard exhibition organized to promote and develop the excellence of elevators, escalators, and lifts in the country's fast-growing housing industry.

Nearly fifty companies from home and abroad are exhibiting their escalators, elevators, lifts, and various safety equipment at the expo.

Participation in this exhibition is an excellent opportunity for manufacturers to gather knowledge about the industry, showcase their products, and expand business opportunities at home and abroad.

The organizers of the expo said that the main objective of the exhibition is to create new business scope for the participating companies in the fast-growing market of Bangladesh.

Anita Raghunath, Director of Vargo Communications - the organizer of "Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022" - said; "We are very happy to organize this exhibition again after a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exhibition has immense importance in the development of the housing industry in densely populated cities like Dhaka."

The exhibition is being organized in collaboration with Bangladesh Elevator Escalator and Lift Importer Association (BEELIA) which is dedicated to establishing links between different organizations at home and abroad for the development of the industry.

Speaking about their cooperation in the exhibition, Emdadur Rahman, President of BELIA said; "We are the sole spokespersons for the interests of this industry. We are very happy to be with this event in Dhaka since 2015 with Virgo Communication".



