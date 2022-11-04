Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3-day Lift and Escalator Expo 2022 begins

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

3-day Lift and Escalator Expo 2022 begins

3-day Lift and Escalator Expo 2022 begins

The three-day 4th edition of "Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022" started at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) of the capital on Thursday.
The only exhibition on elevators and escalators in Bangladesh is to be concluded tomorrow (Saturday) remain open from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm every day for all visitors.
At the opening ceremony, Engineer Enamul Haque, Member of Parliament (MP) was the chief guest and Urban Planner Architect Md Iqbal Habib was present as guest of honour.
Emdadur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Elevator, Escalator and Lift Importer Association (BEELIA), and Saiful Alam Ujjal, General Secretary of the organization were present as special guests.
"Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022" is an international standard exhibition organized to promote and develop the excellence of elevators, escalators, and lifts in the country's fast-growing housing industry.
Nearly fifty companies from home and abroad are exhibiting their escalators, elevators, lifts, and various safety equipment at the expo.
Participation in this exhibition is an excellent opportunity for manufacturers to gather knowledge about the industry, showcase their products, and expand business opportunities at home and abroad.
The organizers of the expo said that the main objective of the exhibition is to create new business scope for the participating companies in the fast-growing market of Bangladesh.
Anita Raghunath, Director of Vargo Communications - the organizer of "Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022" - said; "We are very happy to organize this exhibition again after a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exhibition has immense importance in the development of the housing industry in densely populated cities like Dhaka."
The exhibition is being organized in collaboration with Bangladesh Elevator Escalator and Lift Importer Association (BEELIA) which is dedicated to establishing links between different organizations at home and abroad for the development of the industry.
Speaking about their cooperation in the exhibition, Emdadur Rahman, President of BELIA said; "We are the sole spokespersons for the interests of this industry. We are very happy to be with this event in Dhaka since 2015 with Virgo Communication".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj
Banking Event
MBL opens Matikata and Panchagarh uposhakhas
Bengal Commercial Bank holds its Q3 business review meeting
Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from Nov 15
AWS Outposts rack now available in Bangladesh
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
NBR counting losses for rampant tax evasion


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft