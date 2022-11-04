Video
RMP, bKash hold anti-MFS abuse workshops

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

To raise awareness for preventing the abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash organized two-day long coordination workshops in collaboration with Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) recently, says a press release.
On the first day, 140 bKash agents, channel partners and members of the local law enforcement authority participated in the 'Coordinating Workshop on Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' at RDRS, says a press release.
On the second day, 'Workshop on Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' for the investigation officers of Rangpur Metropolitan Police was arranged at Parjatan Motel Rangpur.
Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nure Alam Mina, BPM (Bar), PPM; Additional Police Commissioner of Rangpur Md. SaifuzzamanFaruqi; bKash's Advisor of External and Corporate Affairs Department and Additional IGP of Police (Retd.) Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman and bKash's Head of External Affairs A. K. M. Monirul Karim were present at the workshop arranged for the investigation officers. 50 Investigation Officers of Rangpur Metropolitan Police participated in the workshop.
Types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse were discussed in the 1stworkshop.It also encouraged the agents and channel partners to conduct business by maintaining compliance. The 2nd workshop, organized for the investigation officers of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, discussed in detail how to utilize the information related to illegal activities to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.
To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly following all relevant laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation. The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make all concerned, including agents, aware of these issues. In continuation of that effort, these workshops were organized in Rangpur.


