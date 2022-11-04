Video
Falling exports, remittances: double blow to economy

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Falling exports and remittances in October following growing slowdown in global economy may pose new challenges for the country's economy, experts say.
They said drop in exports means imports will be down at the same time. Though lower imports may bring slightly lower pressure on foreign currency reserves, the overall impact on economy won't be good.
Professor Mustafijur Rahman, a distinguished fellow of think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told UNB that the domestic economy is closely related to the ups and downs of the global economy. So Bangladesh's economy will definitely be affected by new recession in the US and EU countries.
Bangladesh should focus on increasing the flow of inward remittance as it will be a good source of foreign exchange earnings at this time.
Mustafiz suggested growing domestic resource mobilization and focusing on food production, which will help the economy to be resilient during the recession.
Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, an economist specializing in applied international trade, told UNB said export earnings will not grow as the recession prevails in the US and EU markets. He hinted that domestic economy, including export and remittance targets would not be achieved considering the present situation.
"Our foreign exchange would not be affected severely as the demand for import is falling in the line of export, and the government should focus policy to save forex by cutting projects expenditure," he added.
Bangladesh exported goods and services worth USD $4.356 billion in October due to the slowdown in the global economy and for adverse impact of Ukraine-Russia war.
It shows the export earnings fell by 7.85 percent to USD $4.356 billion year-on-year in October. The export volume of October, in last fiscal year was $4.727 billion. It means the export income fell by 7.65 percent. The export promotion bureau (EPB) published the export data of October on Wednesday (November 2).
As a result, after the last 13 consecutive months of growth in export earnings, in September and October this year, export earnings decreased for two consecutive months compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, 12.87 percent of export income decreased in October 2022 beyond the target of the government.    -UNB


