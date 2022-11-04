Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swiss envoy visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma plant

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Officials of Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) receive Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Ms. Nathalie Chuard, when she visits LHBL Surma plant at Chhatak in Sunamganj recently.

Officials of Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) receive Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Ms. Nathalie Chuard, when she visits LHBL Surma plant at Chhatak in Sunamganj recently.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Ms. Nathalie Chuard, along with Eros Robbiani, Counsellor and Head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of Switzerland, recently visited the Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL) at Chhatak in Sunamganj.
Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL along with other executive committee members and senior officials welcomed her at the plant, says a press release.
The Ambassador visited different sites including Aggregates, Geocycle, clinkerization, Manufacturing Process and facilities of the country's only integrated cement plant which is an iconic symbol of friendship between Bangladesh and India connected by a overhead conveyor belt. She also delivered a speech in the town hall.  
Rajesh Surana, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh said "we have remain focused on introducing innovative and sustainable building solutions for our customers in Bangladesh that shall continue playing an important role in developing the construction industry as whole. The company is also helping the Government in saving significant amount of foreign currencies by producing clinker and aggregates locally which are import substitution."     
Ambassador Chuard said, "In the last 50 years Switzerland and Bangladesh have built a solid partnership, ranging from humanitarian aid and international cooperation to increasing trade and economic relations. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is one of the key Swiss companies operating in Bangladesh with highest foreign direct investment in construction sector. Foreign direct investment are crucial, also to bring Bangladesh to its next step of development, and I am glad to see the sustainable community development and innovation initiatives taken by the company. I wish success to LHB on its journey."
Later she took part in an ongoing tree plantation program of the company.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj
Banking Event
MBL opens Matikata and Panchagarh uposhakhas
Bengal Commercial Bank holds its Q3 business review meeting
Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from Nov 15
AWS Outposts rack now available in Bangladesh
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
NBR counting losses for rampant tax evasion


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft