Swiss envoy visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma plant



Officials of Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) receive Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Ms. Nathalie Chuard, when she visits LHBL Surma plant at Chhatak in Sunamganj recently.

Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL along with other executive committee members and senior officials welcomed her at the plant, says a press release.

The Ambassador visited different sites including Aggregates, Geocycle, clinkerization, Manufacturing Process and facilities of the country's only integrated cement plant which is an iconic symbol of friendship between Bangladesh and India connected by a overhead conveyor belt. She also delivered a speech in the town hall.

Rajesh Surana, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh said "we have remain focused on introducing innovative and sustainable building solutions for our customers in Bangladesh that shall continue playing an important role in developing the construction industry as whole. The company is also helping the Government in saving significant amount of foreign currencies by producing clinker and aggregates locally which are import substitution."

Ambassador Chuard said, "In the last 50 years Switzerland and Bangladesh have built a solid partnership, ranging from humanitarian aid and international cooperation to increasing trade and economic relations. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is one of the key Swiss companies operating in Bangladesh with highest foreign direct investment in construction sector. Foreign direct investment are crucial, also to bring Bangladesh to its next step of development, and I am glad to see the sustainable community development and innovation initiatives taken by the company. I wish success to LHB on its journey."

Later she took part in an ongoing tree plantation program of the company.

















