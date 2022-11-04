Chattogram Business Forum Dhaka begins journey



Chattogram Business Forum Dhaka has begun its journey formally to strengthen cooperation among businesspeople and contribute to the economy in a better way.Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury joined the launching ceremony as the chief guest at a city hotel Tuesday night.Convener of the Chattogram Business Forum Dhaka Moammed Nasir chaired the function.M Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, former principal secretary Md Abdul Karim, Premier Bank Adviser Muhammad Ali, former BGMEA President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Daily Sun Editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, former president of Chittagong Samity in Dhaka Abu Alam Chowdhury, Berger Paints Bangladesh Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury, Forum's Member Secretary MA Taher and Sohel Sadat spoke at the function. -UNB