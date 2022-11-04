Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 November, 2022, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air Astra gets approval for commercial operations

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Air Astra has received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) at a ceremony held at the Flight Standard and Regulations offices of the authority on Thursday.
The AOC (No. 27) is the final approval from the regulatory authority allowing the airline to begin commercial flight operations. The AOC was handed over by Air Commodore Shah Kawsar Ahmed Choudhury, Member (Flight Standards & Regulations), CAAB to Imran Asif, Chief Executive Officer & Accountable Manager, Air Astra.
At the ceremony, Air Commodore Shah Kawsar Ahmed Choudhury welcomed Air Astra to the industry to contribute to the GDP of the country through safe & efficient flight operations across the country.
He also thanked Air Astra for its consistent compliance with the regulations of CAAB leading to its certification within one year since application, and the first passenger airline AOC issued since 2014.
The CEO of Air Astra thanked the authority for its continued support and guidance helping the airline to comply with all regulations and achieve the AOC. He reassured the authority that the airline shall always endeavor to act absolutely professionally through its team of industry-leading professionals and always adhere to all regulations - especially ones pertinent to safety.
Air Astra has already taken delivery of 2x ATR 72-600 aircraft at Dhaka and further 2x aircraft are scheduled to be delivered within 2022. The French-built aircraft is the most modern turboprop in the world today with excellent industry reliability, configured to carry 70 passengers in a comfortable, quiet cabin.
Following the achievement of the AOC, the airline shall soon make official flight schedule announcements for commercial operations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj
Banking Event
MBL opens Matikata and Panchagarh uposhakhas
Bengal Commercial Bank holds its Q3 business review meeting
Banks to operate from 10am to 5pm daily from Nov 15
AWS Outposts rack now available in Bangladesh
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
NBR counting losses for rampant tax evasion


Latest News
Sunamganj: 5 get life in prison in two rape cases
EU Ambassador calls on FBCCI President
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Construction of new house for SAFF champ goalkeeper Rupna begins
Killers of Bangabandhu committed jail killing: PM tells JS
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief
Bangladesh to host group matches of U-20 Women's Asian Cup
10 million tonnes shipped in Ukraine grain deal: UN chief
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Most Read News
Bank transaction hours from 10am-3:30pm from Nov 15
HC Circuit Bench at Chattogram under consideration: Law Minister
Murder of Himadri by unleashing dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on 'Jail Killing Day'
Speedboat services on Bhola-Barishal route suspended ahead of BNP rally
Bid to rape on running bus: Driver jailed for 5 years
Rangpur city polls to be held on December 27
Xiaomi brings Redmi A1+
Four held over attack on Justice Manik's car, DB to deal with case
Khaleda will be sent back to jail if BNP crosses limit: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft