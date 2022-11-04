

Eastern Bank wins ADB Award

The award certificate was handed over to EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar by Neha Noronha, Relationship Manager ADB TSCFP (Trade Finance Programme) at a simple ceremony held at EBL corporate head office in the city's Gulshan area recently, says a press release.

Through this award ADB recognizes trade finance initiatives of financial institutions supported by the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) that specifically involves environmental sustainability components according to the selected criteria such as - how the transaction impacts development, environment, economic growth etc.

In response Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "As an environmentally responsive bank, EBL is considering global economic trend seriously in respect of climate change and environmental sustainability. Moreover, EBL is very much aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nation. We would like to thank ADB for recognizing our efforts."













