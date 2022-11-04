Video
Friday, 4 November, 2022
Business

Country’s current account deficit widens to $3.6b in Q1

Published : Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Shamsul Huda

Current Account Deficit (CAD) in the first quarter of the running financial year FY 23 widened to USD3.6 billion according to official statistics.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) in its latest monthly disclosure said during July-September (Q1) of the running financial year said CAD (current account deficit) during the time widened by $1 billion to $3.6 billion from $2.55 billion in the same period of the last fiscal (FY22) due to higher import bills payments, slow export proceeds and falling inward remittance.
During the time in the running fiscal, trade deficit stands at $7.55 billion with import of $19.35 billion against export of $11.8 billion.
On the other hand in July-September this fiscal, the country's inward remittance was also slow. In first quarter it stands at $5.8 billion which is only 4.9 per cent higher over the corresponding period of last fiscal (FY22).
The country's overall balance of payment (BoP) in Q1 stands at negative (-) USD3.4 billion which in the corresponding month last year was negative (-) $810 million.
But in compare with August this year the September BoP fell by (-) $1.2 billion.
Economists raise voice against this widening trade and CAD deficit and it may put pressure in the country's overall balance of payments. In July-September the BoP's four-fold negative statistics is alarming for the economy a senior BB official said.
He said though import is slowing down the negative flow of export earnings and remittance inflow for the last two consecutive months may further widen the CAD and BoP may fall in danger level.
He said the financial account though in positive trend of $359 million due to higher inflow of foreign direct investments during the time it is not satisfactory. The country's reserve fall s to $36.48 billion which may deplete fast as Bangladesh needs to pay ACU payment in the coming week of over $1 billion.


