Golden Monir's bail in arm case stayed

The Appellate Division's Chamber Judge, Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Wednesday stayed until next Sunday a High Court Division's order granting bail to Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir, who was arrested with arms and drugs from his residence at Badda in the capital.

Golden Monir's bail was stayed following the state's appeal filed by Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman Zaman.

Zaman told reporters that the chamber judge set Sunday to hear the appeal.

On October 31, a bench of the High Court Division had granted bail to Golden Monir in arm case.

On November 21, Rapid Action Battalion (RAb) arrested Monir from his residence at Merul Badda in the capital and seized 600 pieces of gold jewelry, pistols made in foreign countries, liquor, huge amount currencies of 10 countries and Tk 1.9 crore in cash were seized from his residence.

RAB had also seized two un-licenced luxury cars each valued at around Tk three crore and three more un-licenced luxury cars from his showroom - 'Auto Car Selection'.

According to RAB, Golden Monir owns more than two hundred plots and flats in the capital and its suburbs.

He allegedly grabbed several housing plots through fraud in connivance with Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) officials.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Rajuk filed separate cases against Golden Monir.

A hundi trader he became known as "Golden Monir' for gold smuggling.

RAB filed three cases against Monir under the Arms Ac, Special Powers Ordinance and the Narcotics Act.

On January 20, 2021, Inspector Abdul Malek of Gulshan Division of Detective Brance submitted charge sheets in arms and drug cases in the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka. On August 23, 2021, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Emrul Kayesh ejected his bail petition.

As Golden Monir moved the High Court Division, its bench on October 31 granted him bail.