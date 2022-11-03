Video
Thursday, 3 November, 2022
Cervical, breast cancer rates decline in BD

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The rate of the cervical cancer declined by 4.9 per cent and breast cancer by 7.3 per cent in Bangladesh in last 10 years, according to the National Cervical and Breast Cancer Detection and Training Centre (NCBCDTC).
The rate of breast cancer has declined to 19 per cent from 23.9 per cent in 2012 while cervical cancer - to  12 per cent from 19.3 per cent during the same period.
In 2012, out of 62,019 women screened, 14,836  
were breast cancer positive - 29.9per cent and 11, 956 women  or 19.3 per cent were cervical cancer  positive.
In 2022, out of 68,700 women screened 13,028  or 19 per cent were breast cancer  positive and 8,268 or 12 per cent were cervical cancer positive.
The NCBCDTC released report at a 'Cervical and Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention Programme' it hosted  at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Wednesday.
According to NCBCDTC 24 lakh women were screened in five years from 2017 under its National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Project (NBCCEDP).
Over seven lakh women have been brought under pre-registration, said Dr Ashrafunnessa, Director of NCBCCEDP.
Dr Ashrafunnesa stressed the need for increasing vaccination to cub the rate of cancer.
She also called for increasing man power, the use of better technology including radiotherapy, oncosurgery and improvement of hospital pathology service for universal screening of women.
Speaking as the Chief Guest, Zahid Maleque Health and Family Welfare Minister said that every year cancer kills  more than three times the deaths caused by covid.
He said cancer can be nipped in the bud by changing  lifestyle, avoiding smoking, drugs and adulterated food.
Out of 1.5 lakh people affected by cancer in Bangladesh each year over one lakh die, he said.
He said that cancer centres would be established in  hospitals under construction in each division city.BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed stressed need for preventive measures to save people from cancer. He said most of the cancer affected patients die as they come to hospital at the third or the fourth stage.


