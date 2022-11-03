COP27: Calls loss and damage getting louder amid weak climate action

New financing mechanisms are needed to deal with rising climate risks in the coming years, while existing pledges are not yet fulfilled. The world is on track to about 2.5C of warming based on the latest estimates.

Negotiators from developing countries will have a chance to make their request in person next week in Egypt, at the global climate summit COP27.

Last year, the COP26 conference in Scotland ended with countries promising to do more to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius this century. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the resultant energy and food shortages, took much of the attention away.

Global emissions also rose 6 per cent year -on-year as economic activity bounced back from 2020s Covid-19 lockdowns.

This year, as representatives from nearly 200 countries and countries meet in Sharm El-Sheikh, a coastal resort along the Red Sea, the attention is expected to fall on the funds needed for the poorer regions of the world to survive in a too-warm world.

Apart from over, 1,700 lives, Pakistan lost US$30 billion from severe mid-year floods, and will need another US$16 billion to recover from it, according to the World Bank. Prior to the deluge, South Asia was baked in record heat waves that also singed crops across neighbouring India.

Such events are fuelling calls for 'loss and damage' reparations, the idea being that developing countries should receive more help in managing climate events that they are largely not responsible for.

The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), comprising countries most at risk from typhoons, droughts and sea-level rise, wants a dedicated fund to help poorer nations manage climate disasters as and when they happen.

The idea was shot down by jurisdictions like the European Union and the United States at COP26 last year, and a three-year work programme, focusing largely on technical matters, wa agreed upon instead.

Now, supported by the Egyptian hosts and on the back of climate-fuelled disasters, AOSIS and other developing countries are renewing calls for negations on a loss and damage fund to be on the COP27 agenda.

Scotland and Denmark have offered about US$ 14.5 million between them for loss and damage. The European Union has said it supports negotiations on the topic at COP27, but stopped short of supporting a dedicated fund. Germany and Chile climate officials are in charge of the loss and damage talks over the next fortnight.

The success of COP27 will be judged by the outcome of loss and damage talks, said Sandeep Chamling Rai, Senior Adviser for Global Climate Adaptation policy at Environment group WWF International.

" Our expectation on this agenda item is that COP27 must establish a funding facility under the UNFCCC," Rai said, referring to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. He conceded that the topic is highly politicized and highly sensitive," he said.













