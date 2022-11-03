Candidature of Khaleda in JS polls depends on EC law: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Sunday, "Participation of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the next general election depends on the Election Commission (EC) law."

Speaking at the EC building with journalists he said, "Still we cannot say anything about the participation of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the next general election. This matter fully depends on the court verdict."

Lawyer of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia said, "Khaleda Zia will participate in the next general election."

In response to the comment of Khaleda Zia's lawyer the CEC said, "Everything will happen according to law. Now I can't say anything about it in advance."

The CEC observed polling stations of upazila, municipality and other by elections in four municipalities from the Agargaon EC building.

CEC said, "We monitored elections of four municipalities by Close Circuit (TV) Camera and seven upazila by video calls. We have not found any irregularities in the elections." Regarding the Gaibandha-5 by-election investigation report Kazi Awal said, "We have received the investigation report. We will disclose it in due time."

CEC said in response to the questions of the journalists regarding the foreign election observers in the 12th general elections, "We will generously welcome foreign election observers. But all of this depends on visa. We believe our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs will assist them."











