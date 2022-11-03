BCL leader Babli, 4 others arrested for cattle lifting

Dhaka North District Chhatra League's female student affairs secretary Babli Akter and four others were arrested by Dhamrai police in a cattle lifting case on Wednesday.

She was arrested from Nayabari at Savar town.

The four other accused were arrested from Ashulia, Polashbari and Dhamrai, Dhamrai Police Station's officer-in-charge (OC) Atiqur Rahman said.

Babli Akter is the daughter of Badsha Mia of Nayabari in Savar town.

Babli is also the Vice-President of Dhaka North District Muktijuddha Mancha.

She is a 3rd year student in the Department of Social Work, Savar Government College.

Dhamrai police said several incidents of cattle lifting occurred recently in Sinthi, a village in Kulla union under Dhamrai upazila.

Several cases were filed with Dhamrai Police Station accusing unidentified persons, said police.

After questioning two detained persons, Babli Akter's involvement with cattle lifting was found, police said.













