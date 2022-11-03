Visiting IMF team queries about BD's post-LDC preparation: Sr Com Secy

The visiting team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday held separate meetings with Commerce Ministry's Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Bank's Governor at their respective offices.

During the meeting with the Commerce Ministry's

Senior Secretary, the IMF team wanted to know how prepared Bangladesh is for the country's graduation to a developing nation in 2026.

The team also queried about how the country will be able to meet its export target as high inflation is going on in Europe, the main export destination for Bangladesh, Tapan Kanti Ghosh told media while sharing the information after the meeting held at his Secretariat office in Dhaka.

The IMF delegation led by Rahul Anand, head of Asia and Pacific Division, came to Bangladesh on October 26 and has been holding meetings with the officials of various government divisions since then.

However, no one of the IMF and Bangladesh Bank officials made any comment on the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF delegation had a meeting with Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) officials.

During the meeting, the IMF has advised updating gross domestic product (GDP) information every three months, as per international standard.

The IMF team also trained BBS officials on utilizing some tools for calculating GDP.

The IMF team was led by Rahul Anand while BBS Director General Matiar Rahman led its team.

According to BBS officials, it will start providing quarterly information as per IMF recommendation.

Bangladesh's GDP growth is measured with FY 2005-06 as the base year. An initiative was taken in 2017 to change it to FY 2015-16.

However, in the last 5 years, BBS could not change the base year.

BBS now provides GDP growth data twice a year. IMF suggested scrapping this method and publishing it four times a year, so that developments in the financial state of the country are always known.

August inflation data has been released late this time. The IMF wanted to know whether the delay in releasing the data was due to high inflation. BBS Director General informed them in detail about this.

Bangladesh seeks $4.5 billion credit from IMF as budgetary support as foreign exchange reserves went down in the recent months.















