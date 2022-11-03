

Tigers' luck washed away, concede 5-run defeat

Needing 185 runs to win, Bangladesh posted 60 runs from initial powerplay overs at a rate of 10. And the Tigers were on 66 for none after the 7th over when the passing shower raided the game, which claimed 40 minutes of the match's life-line. The D/L method's calculation revealed that if it might not be possible to resume the game, Bangladesh would come out victorious by 17 runs.

The revised target for the Tigers was set 151 from 16 overs! Bangladesh had to pay the match for the ICC's hurry to bring India in the game and the match

officials compelled the teams to resume playing even before getting the wickets fully dry. Bangladesh batters then started struggling to keep body balance on wet grass and ground. Liton Das slipped on wet wicket when he was taking the first run after the rain and fell short while taking two runs on slippery ground in the very next delivery to depart 22-yards!

Liton, who batted at three in previous matches of the event, was promoted in the batting order and sent to open with Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh dropped Soumya Sarkar to place in an extra quick Shoriful Islam. Liton, the stalwart, was the master with bat from the very first ball of the innings and his stormy 60 off 27 with seven boundaries and three over-boundaries. But Shanto was batting on seven off 16 balls at that juncture of the game and produced 10 dots. If he could convert those dots into singles, the result could be otherwise as Bangladesh could post few more runs before the rain and the revised target could be smaller as well.

After Liton's departure, Bangladesh returned to their age-old problem with the bat and started losing wickets at regular intervals. Nurul Hasan Sohan's unbeaten cameo of 25 off 14 was hardly enough for Bangladesh to grip the win as Shakib scored 13 off 12, Yasir Ali Rabbi got out on one and Afif Hossain sustained for three runs while Mosaddek was bowled out after sending the ball out of the park but just for once. Taskin Ahmed was batting on 12 off seven as Bangladesh were able to post 145 for six after 16 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. They got a mammoth 185-run target after Virat Kohli's 3rd 50-plus knock in the ongoing event. Kohli was unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls hitting eight boundaries and one over boundary.

Off-form wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul got Bangladesh to regain his rhythm, who picked up his first fifty of the event and was dismissed on sharp 50 off 32. Besides, Suryakumar Yadhav fired for 30 off 16.Hasan Mahmud hauled three wickets for 47 runs while Shakib took two for 33. Taskin remained wickless but conceded 15 runs only from his four overs.

The Tigers will take on Pakistan in the ultimate clash of the event on November 6 at the same venue.













Bangladesh lost the breath-taking match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday against India by five-runs (D/L) after downpour at Adelaide Oval in Australia.Needing 185 runs to win, Bangladesh posted 60 runs from initial powerplay overs at a rate of 10. And the Tigers were on 66 for none after the 7th over when the passing shower raided the game, which claimed 40 minutes of the match's life-line. The D/L method's calculation revealed that if it might not be possible to resume the game, Bangladesh would come out victorious by 17 runs.The revised target for the Tigers was set 151 from 16 overs! Bangladesh had to pay the match for the ICC's hurry to bring India in the game and the matchofficials compelled the teams to resume playing even before getting the wickets fully dry. Bangladesh batters then started struggling to keep body balance on wet grass and ground. Liton Das slipped on wet wicket when he was taking the first run after the rain and fell short while taking two runs on slippery ground in the very next delivery to depart 22-yards!Liton, who batted at three in previous matches of the event, was promoted in the batting order and sent to open with Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh dropped Soumya Sarkar to place in an extra quick Shoriful Islam. Liton, the stalwart, was the master with bat from the very first ball of the innings and his stormy 60 off 27 with seven boundaries and three over-boundaries. But Shanto was batting on seven off 16 balls at that juncture of the game and produced 10 dots. If he could convert those dots into singles, the result could be otherwise as Bangladesh could post few more runs before the rain and the revised target could be smaller as well.After Liton's departure, Bangladesh returned to their age-old problem with the bat and started losing wickets at regular intervals. Nurul Hasan Sohan's unbeaten cameo of 25 off 14 was hardly enough for Bangladesh to grip the win as Shakib scored 13 off 12, Yasir Ali Rabbi got out on one and Afif Hossain sustained for three runs while Mosaddek was bowled out after sending the ball out of the park but just for once. Taskin Ahmed was batting on 12 off seven as Bangladesh were able to post 145 for six after 16 overs.Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. They got a mammoth 185-run target after Virat Kohli's 3rd 50-plus knock in the ongoing event. Kohli was unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls hitting eight boundaries and one over boundary.Off-form wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul got Bangladesh to regain his rhythm, who picked up his first fifty of the event and was dismissed on sharp 50 off 32. Besides, Suryakumar Yadhav fired for 30 off 16.Hasan Mahmud hauled three wickets for 47 runs while Shakib took two for 33. Taskin remained wickless but conceded 15 runs only from his four overs.The Tigers will take on Pakistan in the ultimate clash of the event on November 6 at the same venue.