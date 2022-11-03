

Jail Killing Day today

On November 3, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman-were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four national leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government,

that led the Liberation War effort in 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the Acting President, Tajuddin Ahmad as the Prime Minister, Mansur Ali as the Finance Minister and AHM Qamaruzzaman as the Home, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.

Marking the day, the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies will pay rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders.

AL has chalked out elaborate programme including keeping the national and party flags at half-mast at party's Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office and Bangabandhu Bhaban as well as unit offices across the country at the down on Thursday.

Wearing of black badges and hoisting of black flag are also included in the programme.

AL leaders and activists will pay homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi-32 at 7:00 am, said a press release from the party.

Wreaths will be placed at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Mansur Ali at Banani graveyard around 7:30am while fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will also be offered there.

The press release said the party leaders and activists will also place wreaths at the graves of August 15 martyrs.

Laying wreaths, offering fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be arranged at the grave of national leader Shaheed AHM Qamaruzzaman in Rajshahi.

AL will arrange a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3:00pm and AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the chief guest of the programme.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages by recalling their immense contributions to the Liberation War and the nation.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's close aides four national leaders -Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman -were brutally killed by anti-liberation forces inside the Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975.

"I pay deep respect to their memories," he added.

President Abdul Hamid said the aim of the perpetrators of the killings was to give rise to undemocratic autocracy in the country as well as to erase the spirit of Liberation War from the minds of young generation.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bangali national leaderless by erasing the name of Awami League."

"The purpose of the killers was to break the state structure of the non-communal democratic Bangladesh and undermine our independence achieved at a huge cost," the Prime Minister said.

Sheikh Hasina said, "The anti liberation forces started the politics of killing, coup and conspiracy after August 15 in 1975 and proclaimed indemnity ordinance to save the self-confessed killers."

She said Ziaur Rahman, after grabbing the state power illegally, had killed the democracy by imposing martial law, dissecting the constitution, awarding the killers through rehabilitating them with jobs in Bangladesh missions abroad instead of bringing them under trial and giving citizenship to the anti-liberation elements and war criminals.

Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad and other two killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -Colonel (retd) Syed Faruque Rahman and Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khondoker Abdur Rashid-had designed the heinous killing spree of the four national leaders inside the jail.

A five-member killing squad was also formed led by Resalder Musleh Uddin who was very much close to Colonel (retd) Faruque Rahman.

"Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad had designed the heinous killing plot exclusively with Farque Rahman and Abdur Rashid," said Golam Murshid in his book 'Muktijuddo o Tarpar'.

A probe commission was formed on September 18 in 1980 in London over the killings of August 15 in 1975 and subsequently the jail killing on November 3 in the same year.

The probe commission was formed following an appeal lodged by Bangabandhu's two daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, Mohammad Selim, son of slain leader Monsur Ali and Syed Ashraful Islam, son of slain leader Syed Nazrul Islam.

In that time, the probe commission became ineffective due to non-cooperation by the then Bangladesh government led by Ziaur Rahman and refused to provide a visa by the government to a probe commission member.















The Jail Killing Day, the second most heinous experience of the country after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members, will be observed today (Thursday). 