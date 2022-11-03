Video
12kg LPG price re-fixed at Tk 1,251 for Nov

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The retail consumers will pay Tk 1,251 for a 12-kg LPG cylinder instead of the previous price of Tk 1,200 for the month of November as Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price chart on Wednesday afternoon.
The new price will be effective from 6:00pm on Wednesday (November 2), it announced.
According to the BERC, the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Tk 4.25 per kg to Tk 104.26 from previous rate of Tk 100.01 per kg, however, the prices of LPG for other sizes of cylinders from 5.5 kg to 45 kg will go up rationally, said BERC
Chairman Abdul Jalil while announcing the new price at a virtual press briefing.
As per the announcement, the price of auto gas (LPG used for motor vehicles) was increased to Tk 58.28 per litre from the previous price of Tk 54.33 per litre, up by Tk 3.95 per litre.
"It is a fact that the LPG price has substantially come down in the global market, but our consumers are not getting full advantage of the downward trend due to the high dollar price in the local market," the BERC Chairman said.
Jalil informed that the US Dollar rate was considered at Tk 106.25 in re fixing the price of the LPG as private operators import it from Middle East through foreign currency.
Last month, the dollar exchange rate was considered Tk 106.64, he added.
The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain as usual.







