Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Land Forgery Case

Bhorer Pata editor remanded

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Kazi Ertaza Hassan, the editor and publisher of Bangla daily Bhorer Pata, on a one-day remand in a case filed over registering five bighas of land with fake documents.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossan passed the order after Md Mehedi Hasan, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Sub Inspector and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a two-day remand prayer for questioning.
The IO said in his remand prayer, Ertaza in connivance with three other accused, misappropriated Tk 20 crore. So, he needs to be remanded to find out important clues about the forgery and fraud and to gather more information about involvement of others with the forgery.
A team of PBI arrested Ertaza, who is a Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, at his office in Dhaka's Gulshan on Tuesday night following revealing his name by the other accused.
Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of Ashiyan Lands Development, filed the case on January 10.
Earlier Abu Yusuf Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Northern University, was arrested in the case. Two other accused in the case are Riazul Alam and Selim Munshi.
Ertaza and the other accused purchased land from Ashiyan Group for a university in Dhaka's Dakshin Khan. They completed the registration by means of forgery and did not pay the full price of the land.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhorer Pata editor remanded
Govt creating integrated force to keep cyber world safe: ICT Sr Secretary
Covid: 183 cases, zero death reported
BNP leaders and activists demonstrate in front of the party central office
Two-day AL Int’l Confce on 4th Industrial Revolution from November 4
DSCC campaign to free main Buriganga channel from encroachers begins
GM Quader not showing respect to court order: Lawyer
Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman of Armed Forces Division


Latest News
BNP is the main mastermind of politics of killing: Quader
Human chain protests killing of UP member in Pirojpur
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft