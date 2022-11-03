Bhorer Pata editor remanded

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Kazi Ertaza Hassan, the editor and publisher of Bangla daily Bhorer Pata, on a one-day remand in a case filed over registering five bighas of land with fake documents.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossan passed the order after Md Mehedi Hasan, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Sub Inspector and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a two-day remand prayer for questioning.

The IO said in his remand prayer, Ertaza in connivance with three other accused, misappropriated Tk 20 crore. So, he needs to be remanded to find out important clues about the forgery and fraud and to gather more information about involvement of others with the forgery.

A team of PBI arrested Ertaza, who is a Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, at his office in Dhaka's Gulshan on Tuesday night following revealing his name by the other accused.

Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of Ashiyan Lands Development, filed the case on January 10.

Earlier Abu Yusuf Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Northern University, was arrested in the case. Two other accused in the case are Riazul Alam and Selim Munshi.

Ertaza and the other accused purchased land from Ashiyan Group for a university in Dhaka's Dakshin Khan. They completed the registration by means of forgery and did not pay the full price of the land.

