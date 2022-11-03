Video
Govt creating integrated force to keep cyber world safe: ICT Sr Secretary

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh government is providing training on digital literacy and cyber security for the journalists under the initiative of the Information and Communication Technology Division to keep the cyber world safe for the public.
Information and Communication Technology, Division, Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam said that cyber attacks are increasing in Bangladesh along with the rest of the world. We are cautious, but it needs to be increased. Only then can cyber attacks be countered.
Moreover, major incidents can happen in cyber world, so we all have to deal with it through collective cooperation. The government is making a concerted effort to keep the cyber world safe, he added.
Digital literacy and cyber security projects have been taken up to implement secure email and digital literacy centres across the country. Under the project, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Digital Literacy Centre and Digital Security Agency conducted a day-long training at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Monday.
Almost 50 members of Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB) participated in the training workshop.
Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Department NM Zeaul Alam delivered the inaugural address in the training programme. While BCC Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, TMGB President Mohammad Kawsar Uddin and General Secretary Mursalin Haque Junaid were present as special guests on the occasion.
Digital Security Agency Director General and Additional Secretary Md Khairul Amin presided over the event. Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, Project Director of the project delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.
By participating in this training, media personnel are able to gain knowledge about cyber security, cyber bullying, rumours, online privacy, digital footprint etc that can make the digital world safer by applying this knowledge in real life.
Digital literacy certificates are given to the media workers after the training.


