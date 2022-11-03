Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid: 183 cases, zero death reported

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The country reported 183 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,424 as no death was reported during the period.
With the new infections, the caseload rose to 2,035,517, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.81 per cent from Tuesday's 5.01 per cent as 3,802 samples were tested during the period. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.34 per cent.
In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhorer Pata editor remanded
Govt creating integrated force to keep cyber world safe: ICT Sr Secretary
Covid: 183 cases, zero death reported
BNP leaders and activists demonstrate in front of the party central office
Two-day AL Int’l Confce on 4th Industrial Revolution from November 4
DSCC campaign to free main Buriganga channel from encroachers begins
GM Quader not showing respect to court order: Lawyer
Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman of Armed Forces Division


Latest News
BNP is the main mastermind of politics of killing: Quader
Human chain protests killing of UP member in Pirojpur
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft