Covid: 183 cases, zero death reported

The country reported 183 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,424 as no death was reported during the period.

With the new infections, the caseload rose to 2,035,517, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.81 per cent from Tuesday's 5.01 per cent as 3,802 samples were tested during the period. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.34 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB












