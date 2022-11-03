Two-day AL Int’l Confce on 4th Industrial Revolution from November 4

The two-day international conference on 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) by Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee of the ruling Awami League (AL) is going to be held on November 4 and 5 for the first time at the capital's Engineers Institution, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium.

The theme of the conference is 'Journey to Smart Bangladesh Building and Implementation of Delta Plan.'

AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur on Wednesday told it to journalists by arranging a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the city.

In a written statement, he said, "4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) has brought significant changes in people's daily life. Bangladesh has become a role model in achieving sustainable economic and social growth through digitalization through successful utilization of 4IR. In this conference, professional scientists, engineers, academicians, researchers and students can exchange their views and ideas in the implementation of innovative programmes of the government and potential technological innovations in the use of 4IR technology which will also guide the implementation of Smart Bangladesh 2041 and Centenary Delta Plan."

He also said, 'In this international conference, we called for research papers to be submitted on various topics related to the advanced technologies of the 4IR. 662 papers and posters have already been submitted in 20 categories. Not only researchers from Bangladesh - researchers from Europe, America, Canada, India, Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brazil, South Korea, Singapore have also submitted hundreds of papers. Among them are various technology institutes of Silicon Valley, Imperial College of London, Monash University in Australia, McMaster University and Calgary University in Canada, University of Texas Arlington in America, Boston University, University of Helsinki in Finland, Kyushu University in Japan, Seoul National University in South Korea, and Chinese Academy of Science."

"Also, researchers working in BUET, QUET, CUET, RUET, DUET, IUT and various research institutes of the country including IWM, CEGIS, River Research Institute, Power Development Board and Water Development Board have submitted papers in the conference," he added.

Engineer Abdus Sabur also said, "Bangladesh Awami League is ready to face any challenge in the changing world. Already we are bringing almost all our political, social and humanitarian activities to the doorsteps of the people through digital channels."

"It should be noted that we are the first in the country to start working on the 4IR. All the recommendations that will emerge from this international conference will be sent to the party's Office and Research Cell and to various government ministries," added Sabur.













