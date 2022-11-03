Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DSCC campaign to free main Buriganga channel from encroachers begins

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday announced continuation of the  campaign of eviction, excavation and waste removal activities to free the main Buriganga channel from the encroachers.
"We have only started the work on evictions and removal of wastes from the river. We want to take this work to a good position before the monsoon season starts because monsoon will hamper the work. I believe that by next March, the river basin will be a lot more visible," he said while exchanging views with media after visiting the ongoing cleaning, digging and evacuation activities in Buriganga Old Channel.
The Mayor said that at least seven kilometers of the main channel of Buriganga will be recovered from the encroachers. Walkways and by-cycle lane will be constructed on the banks of the river. Along with dredging the channel, beautification work would also be conducted. A mind-blowing environment would be created there. The high-rise buildings and factories would also be evicted from the riverbanks, he assured. Taposh said the eviction campaign, excavation and waste removal activities will continue to free the original Buriganga channel from encroachment until it returns to its original form.
Earlier, the DSCC Mayor inspected the inauguration of the Secondary Transfer Station (STS) for waste in Ward 67 of South City in Demra area, the ongoing development activities of French Road and the current condition of Majed Sardar Road.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhorer Pata editor remanded
Govt creating integrated force to keep cyber world safe: ICT Sr Secretary
Covid: 183 cases, zero death reported
BNP leaders and activists demonstrate in front of the party central office
Two-day AL Int’l Confce on 4th Industrial Revolution from November 4
DSCC campaign to free main Buriganga channel from encroachers begins
GM Quader not showing respect to court order: Lawyer
Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman of Armed Forces Division


Latest News
Human chain protests killing of UP member in Pirojpur
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft