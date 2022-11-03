DSCC campaign to free main Buriganga channel from encroachers begins

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday announced continuation of the campaign of eviction, excavation and waste removal activities to free the main Buriganga channel from the encroachers.

"We have only started the work on evictions and removal of wastes from the river. We want to take this work to a good position before the monsoon season starts because monsoon will hamper the work. I believe that by next March, the river basin will be a lot more visible," he said while exchanging views with media after visiting the ongoing cleaning, digging and evacuation activities in Buriganga Old Channel.

The Mayor said that at least seven kilometers of the main channel of Buriganga will be recovered from the encroachers. Walkways and by-cycle lane will be constructed on the banks of the river. Along with dredging the channel, beautification work would also be conducted. A mind-blowing environment would be created there. The high-rise buildings and factories would also be evicted from the riverbanks, he assured. Taposh said the eviction campaign, excavation and waste removal activities will continue to free the original Buriganga channel from encroachment until it returns to its original form.

Earlier, the DSCC Mayor inspected the inauguration of the Secondary Transfer Station (STS) for waste in Ward 67 of South City in Demra area, the ongoing development activities of French Road and the current condition of Majed Sardar Road.













