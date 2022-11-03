Video
GM Quader not showing respect to court order: Lawyer

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader's party activities since December 28, 2019 are illegal.  Besides, he did not show respect to the court, which is akin to treason, commented the party's former MP and adviser Advocate Ziaul Haque Mridha.
Mridha said these at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday.  
Former MP MA Gofran, chairman of Ershad Trust and former presidium member of Jatiya Party Kazi Mamunur Rashid, former MP and presidium member Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, former MP Nurul Islam Milan and Prof Iqbal Hossain Raju and others were present.
Earlier, GM Quader's party activities have been banned by the court. Dhaka Joint District Judge (1st Court) Masudul Haque gave this order on Monday.  
Opposition Chief Whip Mosiur Rahman Ranga submitted the copy of the court ban to speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury on Tuesday.
According to the court order, GM Quader has been ordered to restrain from taking any party decisions and carrying out any activities in light of the constitution from December 28, 2019 to till now.
Previously, on October 4, the party's expelled leader, former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case against GM Quader. In the light of that case, the court issued a temporary ban.


