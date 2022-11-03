Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kennedy Family Accorded Reception

FM terms Sen Kennedy conscience of world

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that people like Kennedy were the icons of American politics and for years they were the spirit of America and the conscience of the world.
Welcoming the son of the great man and his family members, Momen said the late US Senator Edward M "Ted" Kennedy was Bangladesh's voice abroad during the Liberation War, even as the then-administration in Washington was supporting the Pakistani military government to perpetrate a genocide in the then East Pakistan, while welcoming the late Kennedy's son, Ted Jr, and his family members at the Foreign Service Academy for a reception on Tuesday evening.  
"Your father stood against this. He was the largest voice. He became a friend of Bangladesh. We have a lot of respect for him. We are very much thankful to him."
Sharing his experiences working with Senator Kennedy, the Foreign Minister said he learned two things from him.
"He (the late Kennedy) always said democracy is never perfect and it is an evolving process. I really liked that," Momen recalled.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas, editors, among others, joined the dinner.
Yet democracy is the best form of governance till today, Momen said, quoting late US Senator Kennedy.
The foreign Minister said another thing he learned from Kennedy was to help and work for the deprived people of the world. "These two things I keep in my heart."
Momen said he was truly a friend of Bangladesh and Bangladeshis. "I first met him in 1971 while he was visiting Bangladeshi refugee camps in India and ever since he was a friend, a guide and a hope to me."
He said Kennedy was a spirit of hope and conscience. "Let his legacy live forever. He was very dear to me and I volunteered for his campaigns throughout my life."
Welcoming the son of the great man and his family members, Momen said people like Kennedy were the icons of American politics and for years they were the spirit of America and the conscience of the world. "I am deeply grateful to him. Here in Bangladesh, he is an icon," said the Foreign Minister.  
Speaking at the function, Ted Kennedy Jr said, "My father loved Bangladesh. He had many friends in Bangladesh."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conferred "Friends of Liberation War Honour" on US Senator Edward M Kennedy Sr for his great contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War. "This is something that I will never forget. I thank you - Sheikh Hasina," his son said.
Kennedy presented a token of appreciation from him and his family members to Momen and Selina Momen for their generosity and hospitality and said, "We are deeply grateful. We are so honoured. We are all overwhelmed by the hospitality and outpouring of affection that we have received from the citizens of Bangladesh."
He said they had tremendous experience here in Bangladesh, met incredible people, visited and spoke with students at Dhaka University, and toured the new Liberation War Museum, which was such a "powerful experience."
"We look forward to continued friendship in the years, decades and centuries to come," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhorer Pata editor remanded
Govt creating integrated force to keep cyber world safe: ICT Sr Secretary
Covid: 183 cases, zero death reported
BNP leaders and activists demonstrate in front of the party central office
Two-day AL Int’l Confce on 4th Industrial Revolution from November 4
DSCC campaign to free main Buriganga channel from encroachers begins
GM Quader not showing respect to court order: Lawyer
Principal Staff Officer Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman of Armed Forces Division


Latest News
Human chain protests killing of UP member in Pirojpur
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft