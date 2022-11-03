Serve people with devotion, change their fate, PM tells newly appointed govt officials

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked a team of the newly appointed public servants to devote themselves for changing the life of the people.

"All have to indulge with patriotism, you have to devote yourselves to change the fate of the people of the country," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 124th, 125th and 126th Law and Administration Training Courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in capital's Shahbag area. She also directed them to identify themselves as "the servants of the public." "I want that you will serve the people aiming to advance the country towards development," she said.

She reminded them that a country needs to concentrate on developing communication infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, power systems to build it as a developed and prosperous one alongside taking welfare programmes for the people. "I believe our new officers act accordingly," she added. The Prime Minister also asked the new officials to prepare themselves for the transition in 2041 as the government has fixed the deadline to transform the country into a developed one by then.

"Many things depend on the new officials of the administration and they will have to advance with appropriate plans," she said.

The new officials of the administration have the scope to change the fate of the commoners, she said adding that her government puts priority on developing the country from the grassroots level.

Quoting from the speech delivered by Bangabandhu in 1972, the Prime Minister said that the government officials will have to dedicate themselves for delivering services and give priority on the national interest rising above all. She mentioned that patriotism and sense of self dignity of the government officials is very important.

Hasina put emphasis on educating the people and creating employments for the youths and said that her government has opened the private sector. She mentioned that no nation can achieve desired development unless both male and female can advance together in a society.

Pointing out Covid pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war followed by sanctions and countersanctions, the Prime Minister renewed her call to increase production to ensure food and nutrition security in the country.

She said that the government has been able to keep the wheels of the country's economy running despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Hasina, however, mentioned that people around the world including developed countries like the United States and other countries in Europe have been suffering due to the Ukraine war.

She called upon the field level officials to play their role to encourage the rural people to increase food production to face the situation.

She also stressed the need for establishing food processing industries in the country while setting up of new industrial units are planned.

Hasina also underscored the need for maintaining cleanliness and planting saplings across the country to protect the environment.

Referring to her government's steps of gifting homes to homeless people, the PM reiterated that not a single family will remain homeless in Bangladesh and it was the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She reminded all that there were no Bangalees on the posts of secretary, general and major general rather only a colonel during the Pakistan period.

She said now in independent Bangladesh everybody is getting that opportunity.

The PM asked the new officers to study the secret documents on Bangabandhu--a compilation of the Pakistani intelligence reports against the independence leader since 1948.

She said that eleven volumes of the 14-volume set of the secret documents have already been published, adding there is no country in the world, which published secret documents of their leaders.

"I think, if everyone reads it, it will be easy to know the history of Bangladesh and protect the generation from knowing distorted history alongside knowing the ways to make the country developed," she said. -UNB













