Seminar on Liberation War films held

Bangladesh Film Archive organized a seminar on 'Films in Bangladesh Liberation War' at the hall of the archive on Tuesday. Researcher Khandakar Erfan Ali presented the seminar paper.

Film director, scholar and film teacher Motin Rahman and film critic Shahad Roman were the discussants on the paper. Additional Information Secretary Md. Faruqe Ahmed was present as the chief guest of the seminar presided over by Archive's DG Md. Nizamul Kabir. BFA's Director Dr. Md. Mofakkharul Iqbal delivered the welcome speech.

