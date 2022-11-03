BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 98.5cr in Oct

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized various smuggled goods, arms and drugs worth Tk 98.5 crore in various drives across the country in October.

The seized drugs include 5,73,393 Yaba pills, 2.12 kg crystal meth ice, 13,670 bottles of phensidyl, 20,227 bottles of foreign liquor, 3,815 cans of beer, 1,565 kg 965 g of cannabis, 527 grams of heroin, 44,237 injections, 7,229 Iskaf syrups, 1,605 bottles of Magdil/Cofidil, 6,430 Anegra/Senegra tablets and 52,085 other tablets.

Around 27.829 kg gold, 24.489 kg silver, cosmetics , 12,364 sarees, 2,870 readymade garments, 3,564 cubic feet of wood, 4,709 kg of tea leaves, 35,250 kg of coal, 7 trucks/covered vans, 10 private cars/ microbuses, 10 pickups, 19 CNG/battery run autorickshaws and 81 motorcycles were among the smuggled goods.

The arms and ammunition recovered included 4 pistols, 1 rifle, 3 different types of guns, 4 magazines and 29 rounds of bullet.

Besides, legal action has also been taken against 229 people for their involvement in smuggling. Some 119 Bangladeshis and 11 Indians were arrested for illegal border crossing.









