Seminar on breast cancer awareness held at NSU

North South University (NSU) Public Health and Sciences Club in collaboration with Evercare Hospital Dhaka organized a seminar on the Breast Cancer Awareness and Management on Monday.

The seminar began with welcome speech by the Chairman of the Department of Public Health Dr Mohammad Delwer Hossain Hawlader. In his speech, Dr Delwer stated the importance of self-examination for diagnosing breast cancer in early stage so that they can be cured or have better prognosis.

Special Guest, Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health & Life Sciences of North South University, asked the NSU students to contribute to the society by helping those women who are underprivileged and cannot get enough information about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director, Medical Services of Evercare Hospital, the chief guest of the seminar, thanked the keynote speakers for their informative speech and NSU PHSC for organizing such an event for educating students about breast cancer.











