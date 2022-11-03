Man stabbed to death on moving bus in city

A man has been stabbed to death and another wounded on a moving picnic bus in Dhaka.

Unidentified miscreants attacked the men in the Asad Gate area on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The dead man was identified as 25-year-old Md Rabbi Hossain, owner of a shop in Lalbagh's Shahid Nagar area. The wounded victim, Md Shawon Hossain, 20, was an autorickshaw driver.

Rabbi died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 1:00am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Rabbi and his friends hired two buses to visit a park in Dhamrai. As they were returning, some passengers started smoking and harassing Rabbi's female friends in the Gabtoli area.

An argument broke out between Rabbi and the passengers when he intervened. When the bus reached the Asad Gate area, a group of four men suddenly boarded the bus and attacked Rabbi. Shawon was injured as he tried to break up the fight. The miscreants later escaped. The main suspect has been arrested, said Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Inspector Shahjahan Mondal without providing further details. -bdnews24.com











