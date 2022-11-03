Video
Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

The undergraduate team of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Department of BUET, which secured the champion position at the Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design competition, organized at United International University, called on Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Monday. A total of 26 teams from 9 public and private universities          participated in the competition.      photo: observer


The undergraduate team of Electrical and Electronics Engineering
