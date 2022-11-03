

The undergraduate team of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Department of BUET, which secured the champion position at the Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design competition, organized at United International University, called on Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Monday. A total of 26 teams from 9 public and private universities participated in the competition. photo: observer