Hasan stresses media role to further boost BD-India ties

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud has attached importance on the role of media for further strengthening Bangladesh-India ties as media can promote friendship, people to people exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Our respective media can contribute to forging the partnership further between our two countries by enhancing appreciation and understanding of each other's standpoints and core interests," he said.

The minister made the remarks while making a statement at a function styled "Media Interaction with Dr Hasan Mahmud" at the Press Club of India (PCI) here on Tuesday evening.

Press Club Secretary General Vinoy Kumar and its President Umakant Lakhera also spoke on the occasion while former president of PCI Gautam Lahiri moderated the session. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi Nural Islam and Minister (Press) Shaban Mahmud also present on the occasion. In his initial statement, Hasan Mahmud also touched upon many aspects including the present India-Bangladesh ties, which reached a newer height during the Hasina-Modi tenure, India's support during the Corona pandemic and Indian support during Bangladesh's 1971 War of Liberation.

Referring to Bangladesh progress, he said Bangladesh's progress could not be possible at such level without political stability and support from India.












