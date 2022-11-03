Video
PM’s call to tackle dengue

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

That the dengue situation is not improving at all is clear from our Prime Minister's concern. Her call to all to keep houses clean to combat this mosquito borne fatal disease in a recent cabinet meeting only emphasizes the needs of a combined effort of all. We believe, her concern in the wake of recent surge in dengue, the latest example of which is five deaths in 24 hours ending on Monday morning stands squarely on ground.

It's quite upsetting to note that our repeated concerns in earlier editorials have fallen in deaf ears to the authority concerned.  The situation is worsening by the hours. A total of 3,598 dengue patients, including 2,322 in the capital, Dengue patients are being treated at different hospitals in the country. As of DGHS, 532 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 451 outside it.

Dengue is not a new health scare! It's been with us for about a decade although the time frame for it has seen a shift. In the past, the disease appeared during monsoon but this year, it is marking a recrudescence just before the onset of winter.

Bangladesh has been dealing with this epidemic for too long. This has become a yearly event where countless people suffer and a good number of people die. Too many people have already lost lives to a problem, in fact preventable, just to pay the price of dereliction of duty on the part of authority concerned.

A few years ago, the government revealed a few innovative new ways to lower the population of the dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito. What happened to such plans? Have those gone to cold storage?

Our city corporation authorities coupled with active participation of city- dwellers must detect all breeding grounds for the deadly Aedes Mosquitoes. They must launch a joint drive to make sure there are no receptacles with stagnant water.

Water stored for household use must be changed at least once every two days, since the particular mosquito can breed even in clean water.

Both prevention and long-term measures are important to prevent dengue. We also need to target and eliminate the environmental hazards that contribute to this disease and bolster our health care system for better protection.

Finally, we hope that the city corporations would be more proactive in fighting the dengue menace before it is too late. Certainly, people's participation in all-our prevention drives is necessary, and even essential for the sake of protecting their own health. But they should be encouraged to participate-not coerced. In fact, prevention better than cure.



