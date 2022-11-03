

Poisoned poultry and fish feed in Bangladesh



Poultry Sector contributes between 1.5 and 1.6 per cent to the national GDP. It is the second largest industry after readymade garments, according to the Centre for Policy Dialogue. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates 10 lakh entrepreneurs and 80 lakh people are involved in Bangladesh's poultry sector and commercially produce 2,335 crore eggs were produced in Bangladesh in fiscal year 2021-22 and 1.46 million tonnes of poultry meat annually.



Fishery sector contributes in Bangladesh has ranked third in the world in terms of inland fish production in 2018, according to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). After ranking fifth in 2018, the country now only trails behind China and India, ranked first and second, respectively. Citing records of the Bangladesh Economic Review, the Fisheries and Livestock minister said the fisheries sector contributed 3.57 per cent to the national GDP in Fiscal Year (FY)18. In FY18, Bangladesh earned Tk4,500 crore by exporting around 69,000 metric tons of fish and fish products, the minister said, adding that the average per capita fish consumption in the country is 62.58 grams per day, against the daily requirement of 60 grams.



Moshiur Rahman, president of World Poultry Science Association Bangladesh, said, "With the price of beef soaring, dependence on poultry is rising. People of all ages consume poultry eggs and meats which is why it is our responsibility to maintain and improve the standard of poultry products."



"Waste management in poultry farms needs to be improved in order to encourage safe farming," he said, adding that all large and small farms and feed mills have to be registered for monitoring.



According to the Department of Environment (DoE), tannery waste is considered to be one of the most polluting effluents due to it containing a large variety of toxic and heavy metals that range from chromium, cadmium, cobalt, lead, nickel, selenium to arsenic contamination of commercial poultry and fish feed in the country. These are thought to be toxic or highly destructive to the food chain through this sector.



Poultry and fish feed produced from tannery industrial leather scraps may be putting the health throughout the country at risks. "The whole nation is under threat as chicken and fish are the most consumed meat and also the cheapest source of animal protein," said Abul Hossain, a Chemistry Professor at the University of Dhaka, who led studies on how toxic effects of chromium in tannery waste products, is transported into fish and chicken meat. "This is extremely alarming."



According to the Bangladesh government's Department of Environment (DoE), tanneries an industrial neighborhoods in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, emit around 40,000 cubic meters of toxic waste each day including chromium, sulphur, ammonium, and other chemicals which are processed into feed by neighborhood recycling plants and used in chicken and fish farms across the country.



"A variety of chemicals, including chromium, are used to make animal feed from these wastes. These chemicals have the potential for deadly diseases, including cancer, in the human body," reads a Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) statement on the issue dating back to early this year.



The Poisonous toxic feed consumed by fish or poultry enters the food chain and can damage liver and kidney, and including cancer, in the human body, and other diseases, the report said.



70 per cent of fish samples examined for lead contamination in researches over the years were found poisoned with lead, said the review published in the US-based Journal of Health and Pollution.



Savar upazila of Dhaka livestock officer Dr. Md Sajedul Islam said use of tannery waste is completely prohibited in fish and poultry industry. This waste carried out heavy metals and toxic chemicals that are harmful for human health.



A review by the European Food Safety Authority stated that a 60kg person could tolerate up to 0.25 milligrams of chromium per day. We have found chromium ranging from 350 to 4,520 micrograms [0.35 to 4.52 milligrams] per kg in different organs of chickens which were fed the tannery-scrap feed for two months," said Mr. Hossain. Cheap poultry is an important part of the diet in food-insecure Bangladesh. It accounts for 75% of the national demand for meat and provides employment opportunities in both the formal and informal livestock sectors. Poultry feed, produced from tainted industry scraps, is attractive to farmers because of its rich protein content.



Towards a toxic-free food from Bangladesh, the government must have a firm commitment to wage a sustainable campaign to establish our fundamental right to safe and nutritious food and compel the poultry and fish traders to refrain from using tannery waste as animal feed that may cause public health crisis.

The writer is correspondent, American International News Service, columnist and

conservator, Wildlife and Environment.













