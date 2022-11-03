

COP 27: Sunny resort but gloomy prospect



While we are thinking about the human right record of Egypt, there are some causes for concern ahead of the crucial climate summit. Only handful of countries have committed substantially in the past year to reduce the emission. Deeper cuts are needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degree Celsius. Simon Stiell, the Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said, 'This does not go far enough, fast enough. This is nowhere near the scale of reductions required to put us on track to 1.5 degree Celsius. National government must set new goals now and implement them in the next eight years.'



According to the recent emission report, the combined climate pledges of 193 Parties under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century. The report also shows current commitments will increase emissions by 10.6 percent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. This is a slight improvement because last year report mentioned that countries were on a path to increase emissions by 13.7% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. However, trend analysis suggests that the data is not demonstrating any downward trend of emission.



The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's 2018 report (IPCC) indicated that carbon dioxide emissions needed to be cut 45 percent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. The latest IPCC report released in 2022 indicates that considering 2019 as a baseline greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut 43 percent by 2030. This is critical to meeting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe droughts, heat waves and rainfall.



In a year ago nearly 200 countries met at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where key commitments made which has not been kept, partly because of the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to the Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent group that estimates the impact of climate policies and plans mentioned during COP26 that the policies and plan in place is 'inadequate', when it comes to limiting warming by 1.5 degree Celsius. CAT suggests that only major economy with targets that come close is the UK, where the plan is to reduce emissions by 68 percent by 2030. But progress so far is off track.



In UK a parliamentary inquiry report has warned that because of the increasing risk of weather events UK's national security is at risk. The report suggests that the UK's critical national infrastructure is exposed to risk. The major power blackouts, floods, landslides blocking roads and train lines buckling due to heat are some of the major risks.



The Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, who will preside over COP27, mentioned in an interview that 'unfortunately there is a growing sense that the Paris temperature goal is slipping away.' Shoukry called for countries to act more swiftly, but the Egyptian government is not probably in the right position to pursue others because this year Egypt submitted an updated NDC, which is conditional on international support and according to the CAT estimate this is highly insufficient.



Simon Stiell of UNFCCC mentioned that 'At the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year, all countries agreed to revisit and strengthen their climate plans. The fact that only 24 new or updated climate plans were submitted since COP 26 is disappointing. Government decisions and actions must reflect the level of urgency, the gravity of the threats we are facing, and the shortness of the time we have remaining to avoid the devastating consequences of runaway climate change.'



In the second UN Climate Change report on long-term low-emission development strategies, many net-zero targets remain uncertain and postpone into the future but that critical action should take place now. Ambitious climate action before 2030 is urgently needed to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement. Stiell is urging national governments to come to COP 27 to show how they will put the Paris Agreement to work in their home countries through legislation, policies and programs, as well as how they will cooperate and provide support for implementation. He is also calling for nations to make progress at COP 27 in four priority areas: mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and finance.



COP 26 President Alok Sharma said: 'It is critical that we do everything within our means to keep 1.5 degree Celsius in reach, as we promised in the Glasgow Climate Pact. These reports show that although we have made some progress - and every fraction of a degree counts - much more is needed urgently.' So, the major emitters should step up and increase ambition ahead of COP27.



Europe has found an alternative to Russia's gas in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is being imported in ships rather than pipes. But the infrastructure that will go with it for compressing, exporting, turning it back into gas require infrastructure. Some climate experts suggest that if we build all infra-structure, then we will miss the 1.5 degree Celsius target. It has also been noted that LNG use might lower emission from the source. So, there are some pros and cons of using LNG.



Above all, transition is all about money. To reduce carbon dioxide emissions and adapt to a hotter world and more extreme weather, each country must invest huge amounts of money. The lower-income nations don't have much to spend. High income nations are resisting any kind of compensation as a part of climate agreement and there is unlikely to be any substantive progress on this matter at COP27. But climate experts suggest that the world is coming close to irreversible change. Under this condition collective action is needed by countries more now than at any point since the Second World War to avoid climate tipping point. COP 27 is the platform, where we hope to see such collective action.

The writer is a UK based

Academic, Chartered Scientist

and Environmentalist,

columnist and author













