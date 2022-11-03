

Myanmar Junta’s blunder at Rakhine



During World War II in Burma, Rohingya Muslims, who were allied with the British and promised a Muslim state in return, fought against local Rakhine Buddhists, who were allied with the Japanese. Following independence in 1948, the newly formed union government of the predominantly Buddhist country denied citizenship to the Rohingyas, subjecting them to extensive systematic discrimination in the country.



However, coming to the present, Rohingya people are not demanding for an independent Rakhine State, all they are asking is for citizenship and honor to live in their motherland. But, Arakan Army's (AA) prime objectiveis an independent Arakan State, threatening Myanmar's territorial integrity.This is where Myanmar Junta miscalculated.



In the 1992 and 2012's ethnic conflict between Rohingya and Arakanese Buddhists, Myanmar military supported the Buddhists. In 2017's 'mass clearance' operation by Myanmar army, to push all the Rohingyas outside the Myanmar territory,Arakanese Buddhists participated. About a million Rohingyas were forced to leave their motherland, something the UN Human Rights termed as, 'a textbook example of ethnic cleansing'.



Rakhine Buddhists were happy to expel the Rohingyas from the Rakhine state. Before the 2017 genocide, Rakhine had a population of around 320,000, where 63.3% people were Buddhist, 35.1% Muslim, 1.2% Christian, 0.3% Hindu and 0.1% followed Animism. Clearly, there were only two vital group, Buddhist and Muslim Rohingyas. Currently, the number of Rohingyas has reached to 5-6 lakh, most of whom are confined in camps. As a result, in the Rohingya-free Rakhine province, the Rakhine ethnic group is now enjoying a majority of around 80%. This situation has made the Rakhine nation to dream of an independent and independent country. As a result, it is clear that, Burmese Army made a strategic mistake by expelling the Rohingyas.



The side is now only two on the field,the Rakhine ethnic group under the banner of the Arakan Army faces the Myanmar army in an empty field without Rohingya. The Arakan Army's claim is clear that they want an independent Arakan, now known as Rakhine State. They have currently cut off 3 of the 3 roads linking Rakhine State with mainland Myanmar. Army brings logistics by sea and seaport. Arakan Army (AA) is skilled in mountain guerilla attacks. They have advanced drones. Reports claims that, Myanmar Junta has lost almost 37 outposts in Rakhine to the AA.



AA has the dedicated support and cooperation of the local community. Almost all Rakhine Buddhist supports AA. Rakhine State is now virtually occupied by them. Arakan Army control has also been established over the Indian Kaladan project. They're so confident that they have urged Bangladesh to talk to them to resolve the Rohingya crisis. AA believes that if their military position is strong and long-term, the Myanmar army will be forced to retreat and the international community will support them for their own interests.



The expulsion of the Rohingyas has benefited the Arakan Army. If the Rohingya were in Rakhine province, the Arakan Army might not have found this empty field. Moreover, if the Rohingyas had citizenship, the ratio of Rakhine and Rohingya in Rakhine province today would be around 40:60. As a result, the Rakhines, being half the population, could not claim an independent country based on their ethnic identity. In that case, the Rohingyas could not claim to be their own exclusive country. The equal status of the two communities favored the central government of Myanmar.



But unfortunately, Myanmar govt. has done this great mistake, giving AA and the Rakhine Buddhist an opportunity to claim an independent Arakan State, destroying Myanmar's territorial integrity. Arakan Army would not have a monopoly if the Rohingyas were Rakhine citizens and sided with the central government. As a result, the Rakhine province has been handed over to the Arakan Army in pursuit of the Rohingyas.



It is uncertain that whether Rakhine will be independent, but it depends on AA's control over the territory. If cent percent of the population and armed groups active in a region do not obey the central government, that region is bound to fall from the hands of the central government, whether today or tomorrow. That will be a disaster to Myanmar.



The consequences will come on neighboring countries too. If this happens in Rakhine, this will encourage many insurgent groups in China, Indiaetc. to dream for the same. In fact, the whole region will be under threat. To save Rakhine, to save Myanmar's territorial integrity there is only one way for Myanmar govt. and that is to repatriate Rohingyas in Rakhine, return their citizenship and make a balance there.It's now or never situation for the Junta.

The writer is an associate professor & security affairs analyst

















