Workshop on safe food held in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 2: A workshop on public awareness on food safety was held in the district on Saturday.

It was initiated by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA).

The workshop was organized in the District Art Council hallroom.

Food Ministry Secretary Ismail Hossain was present at the workshop as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over it.

BSFA's Chairman Md Abdul Quiyem Sarker and District Awami League (AL) Acting President Advocate Md. Zillur Rahman were present as special guests.



