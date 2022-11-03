Video
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor girl have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Chapainawabganj, recently.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A three-and-a-half-year-old minor child died after being bitten by a poisonous insect in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Arohi Siddiqa Ispa was the daughter of Md Siddiq.
The deceased's father said a venomous insect bit Arohi at around 12:30pm while she was playing near the Murgi Tilla, which left her critically injured.
The family members rescued her and took to a doctor at Natun Bazar, where she was declared dead.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man died after falling from the roof of his house in Gomastapur Upazila of the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Shahidullah, 63, son of late Yunus Ali Master of Puratan Bazar area under Rohanpur Municipality.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahidullah was cleaning the water tank on the roof of his house on Wednesday last. At one stage, he fell on the ground from there accidentally, which left the man critically injured. The family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


