Road mishaps claim seven lives

Seven people including two minor children and a policeman have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Jhenidah, Joypurhat, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Chattogram, in two days.

JHENIDAH: Two cousin brothers have been killed in a road accident in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Shah Paran, 18, son of Abdul Alim, and Al Mahmud, 17, son of Neshar Uddin, residents of Maladharpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the cousin brothers were going to Sadar Upazila in the district riding on a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Hazaidanga area, which the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shah Paran dead and referred Al Mahmud to Jashore General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Al Mahmud succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jashore General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A schoolgirl was killed and two others were injured in separate road accidents in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A minor girl, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Faria Akhter, 10, daughter of Faridul Islam, a resident of Patabuka area under Panchbibi Municipality. She was a fourth grader at Panchbibi Biam School and College.

Police and local sources said a speedy bus hit the girl in front of the school while she was crossing the road after ending her class on Monday, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Joypurhat District Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Faria to Dhaka for better treatment.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, two schoolboys have been injured in a road accident on the Joypurhat-Akkelpur road in the district on Tuesday morning.

The injured are Bijoy, 15, an eighth grader, and Dip Kumar, 12, a sixth grader at Dadra High School.

Local sources said a Joypurhat-bound bus hit the schoolboys in Dadra Jantigram Mor area on the Joypurhat-Akkelpur road in the morning, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and taken them to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incidents.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A member of police from Kamalganj Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Jalalabad area under Sadar Upazila of Sylhet District early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Singha, 30, son of Nanda Kishore, hailed from Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar District. He was a constable of Jalalabad PS.

It was learnt that Sumon was going to Shiver Bazar Outpost riding by a motorcycle at night. On the way, he lost control over the steering of his motorcycle due to heavy fog and hit the back of a truck standing on the side of the airport road at early hours, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, a team of patrol police rescued him and admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider injured as a truck hit their motorbike on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway under Belpukur PS in the city on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajib, 25, son of Md Babu, a resident of Aloka Mor area in the city.

The injured person is Md Prince, 22, son of Shahaban Islam, a resident of Sapura BISIC area of the city.

Belpukur PS OC Moniruzzaman said the accident occurred at around 10 pm when the truck hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving the duo severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajib dead on arrival, the OC added.

KUSHTIA: A teenage boy was killed after being crushed by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Naeem, 15, son of Amam Mandal, a resident of Swargapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck crushed Naeem after losing its control over the steering in Dostopara area at around 9 pm when he was returning home on a van, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kushtia Sadar PS OC Delwar Hossain Khan confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saimon, 10, son of Shamsuddin, a resident of Sandwip Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit the boy while he was crossing the road in Fatikchari Fire Service Station area in the morning, which left him seriously injured.

Members of the fire service rescued the injured and rushed him to Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Assistant Traffic Sub-Inspector Nazirhat Highway PS Ma Mosharraf confirmed the incident.













