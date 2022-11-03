Human chain demands job nationalisation in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Nov 2: Members of Gram Police Bahini formed a human chain in the district on Tuesday morning demanding nationalisation of their job.

District Unit of Bangladesh Gram Police Bahini Employees' Union organized the programme in front of Kurigram Press Club.

General Secretary (GS) of the organization's central committee NA Nashir, District Committee President Abdur Rahman Madhu and its GS Bazlur Rashid, among others, also spoke at the human chain. Speakers in the programme said it is difficult to support family with a nominal salary as the price of essentials is continuing to rise. They urged the government to materialise Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's plan to nationalise their job.

Later on, they submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner to fulfil their demands.











