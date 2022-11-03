Four electrocuted in four districts

Four people including a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Jamalpur, Patuakhali and Kurigram, in three days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A trader was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 56, a resident of Baratia Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the trader came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was connecting an electric motor in his house, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: A young man has been electrocuted in Melandaha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 28, a resident of Peergachha Village under Kulia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Anwar Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in Bhaluka Bazar for a waz mahfil, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Melandaha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declare the youth dead.

Melandaha PS OC Delwar Hossain confirmed the incident.

PATUAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Ragabali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Siddqur Rahman, 55, a resident of Jugurhawla Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the man came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in his house, which left him dead on the spot.

Rangabali PS OC Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy has been electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, son of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Uttar Kashipur area under Kashipur Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from a local school in the upazila.

Kashipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moniruzzaman Manik said Mehedi Hasan was repairing an electric wire without switching off the main switch in the house at around 1:30pm. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity accidentally, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mehedi Hasan dead on arrival, the UP chairman added.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













